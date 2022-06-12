Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 635,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,455 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $38,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,484,000 after acquiring an additional 73,449 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,410,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,180,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 26,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 11,258 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $77.19. The firm has a market cap of $94.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.88.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. Atlantic Securities downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.87.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.