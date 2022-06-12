Sei Investments Co. Buys 575,853 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,411,535 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 575,853 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.95% of BOX worth $36,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in BOX by 474.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BOX by 379.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $429,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,477,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,280,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,930 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average is $27.10.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

