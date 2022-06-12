Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,038 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $37,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 589,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after acquiring an additional 93,292 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

Shares of ADM opened at $84.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $98.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.02 and its 200-day moving average is $79.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

