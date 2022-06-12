Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 407,937 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in BCE were worth $38,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,011,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 28.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 9.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BCE by 46.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,292,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,761,000 after purchasing an additional 732,306 shares in the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of BCE opened at $52.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average is $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.46. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.12 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 110.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.18.

BCE Profile (Get Rating)

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.