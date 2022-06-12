Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,675 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.52% of Houlihan Lokey worth $36,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 272,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 5.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 805.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 23,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at about $738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $80.22 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.01 and a 1-year high of $122.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.65 and a 200-day moving average of $96.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.07%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLI. Piper Sandler downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.40.

About Houlihan Lokey (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.