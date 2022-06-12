Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,675 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.52% of Houlihan Lokey worth $36,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 104,036 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

HLI stock opened at $80.22 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.01 and a twelve month high of $122.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.65 and a 200 day moving average of $96.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.40.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

