Sei Investments Co. Buys 26,455 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 635,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,455 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $38,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after purchasing an additional 752,313 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 19.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 13.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 92,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after buying an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 19.7% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.87.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

