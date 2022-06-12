Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,620 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $35,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Snowflake by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $122.42 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.02 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.58.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNOW. Rosenblatt Securities raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.38.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 752,454 shares of company stock valued at $166,969,186 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

