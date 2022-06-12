Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,921 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $37,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE opened at $278.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $234.87 and a 1 year high of $308.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.32 by $1.99. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.00.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

