Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 224,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,171 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $35,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 9,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

NYSE:HLT opened at $127.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.44 and a 200 day moving average of $146.03. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.70 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,327.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 262,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,330,166.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,290 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on HLT. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.69.

About Hilton Worldwide (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.