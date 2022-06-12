Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $79.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.90. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

A number of research firms recently commented on D. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

