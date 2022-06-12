Sei Investments Co. Sells 9,263 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,263 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Humana worth $36,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 453.5% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,800,000 after purchasing an additional 86,198 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,636.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $492.51.

HUM stock opened at $444.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $445.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.50. The company has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $472.68.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.36%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

