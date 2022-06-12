Sei Investments Co. Buys 116,262 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 685,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,262 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $38,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of USB. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,651 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,668,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,437 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $52,720,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 348.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,017,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,180,000 after purchasing an additional 790,892 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $43,210,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB opened at $48.72 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.68 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.05.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.