Sei Investments Co. Purchases 575,853 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,411,535 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 575,853 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in BOX were worth $36,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 474.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BOX by 379.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BOX opened at $25.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -80.19 and a beta of 1.16. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $33.04.
BOX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, March 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.
In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $429,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,477,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,280,755.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,930 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
