McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of McKesson worth $36,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of McKesson by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.27, for a total transaction of $174,052.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,367.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,268 shares of company stock worth $25,379,499 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.69.

MCK stock opened at $313.34 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $184.43 and a 52 week high of $339.94. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.26.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

McKesson Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.