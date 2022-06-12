Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 304,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,906 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $35,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 85,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 63,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,479,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,576,000 after acquiring an additional 102,112 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 21,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX stock opened at $175.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The firm has a market cap of $344.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.33.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $9,981,243.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,767.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.48.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

