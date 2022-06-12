SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,670 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $37,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $442.88 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $419.60 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $488.12 and a 200 day moving average of $581.94.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 35.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Argus raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $718.39.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

