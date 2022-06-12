Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,633 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of McKesson worth $36,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 4.9% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 170.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 61,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,308,000 after purchasing an additional 38,908 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 10.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in McKesson by 29.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total value of $50,627.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,268 shares of company stock worth $25,379,499. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $313.34 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.43 and a fifty-two week high of $339.94. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.26.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 26.07%.

A number of research firms have commented on MCK. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.69.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

