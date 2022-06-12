Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,293 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,454 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $35,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in FedEx by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,785,000 after purchasing an additional 153,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,642 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $411,750,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,796,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $464,636,000 after purchasing an additional 207,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.30.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $206.77 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $304.59. The company has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

