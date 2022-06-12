Sei Investments Co. Has $37.22 Million Stock Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 769,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,748 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $37,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,074,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,611,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,044,000 after buying an additional 39,577 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,063,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,416,000 after purchasing an additional 83,877 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,296,000 after purchasing an additional 36,364 shares during the last quarter.

SAIL opened at $61.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.65. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $64.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.24 and a beta of 1.55.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAIL. Piper Sandler lowered SailPoint Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research lowered SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.41.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,765 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $155,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

