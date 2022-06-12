Sei Investments Co. Boosts Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,223 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $35,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.76.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $49.35 and a one year high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.44.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Restaurant Brands International (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.