Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,176 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.15% of Zimmer Biomet worth $38,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $113.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.47 and a 12-month high of $167.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.89.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

