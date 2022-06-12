Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,238 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Xylem worth $37,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.50.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $80.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.23. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.92 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.