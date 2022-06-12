Sei Investments Co. Buys 116,432 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 280.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,432 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Constellation Brands worth $39,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ opened at $239.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.32. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,328.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,777.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.13.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

