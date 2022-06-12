Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 58 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOC stock opened at $463.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $459.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.40. The firm has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $344.89 and a 12 month high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Argus upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

