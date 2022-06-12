Sei Investments Co. Has $41.57 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 434.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,048 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $41,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,769,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 940,493 shares in the company, valued at $33,284,047.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 669,650 shares valued at $37,169,012. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $107.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.53. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.59 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

About Blackstone (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.