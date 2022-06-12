Sei Investments Co. Acquires 5,798 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.15% of Albemarle worth $40,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $500,283,000 after buying an additional 71,109 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,241,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,114,000 after buying an additional 21,735 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Albemarle by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,192,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,676,000 after purchasing an additional 67,297 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,091,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,266,000 after purchasing an additional 119,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Albemarle by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,028,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $240,407,000 after purchasing an additional 109,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $236.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.71. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.82 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 99.53, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 66.39%.

ALB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.21.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

