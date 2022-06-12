Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $8.28 Million Stock Holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,028 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.79% of nLIGHT worth $8,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in nLIGHT by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 30,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 35,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nLIGHT stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02.

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum cut shares of nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

