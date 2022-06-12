Sei Investments Co. Has $38.89 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,620 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,507 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $38,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,895,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $178.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $164.75 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.89 and its 200-day moving average is $195.69.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 41.99%.

About NXP Semiconductors (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.