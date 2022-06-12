NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,620 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,507 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of NXP Semiconductors worth $38,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,800,217 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,466,024,000 after purchasing an additional 204,921 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,935,194 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,351,918,000 after purchasing an additional 182,947 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,844,121 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,103,394,000 after buying an additional 299,687 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,420,992 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,004,160,000 after buying an additional 65,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,986,328 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $908,006,000 after buying an additional 147,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on NXPI. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $178.57 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $164.75 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The company has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 41.99%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.