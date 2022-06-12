Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 220.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,659 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Spotify Technology worth $40,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,432,000 after buying an additional 589,486 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,819,000 after purchasing an additional 665,199 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Spotify Technology by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,943,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,947,000 after purchasing an additional 309,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,426,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in Spotify Technology by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,068,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,155,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SPOT. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.93.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $102.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.99 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.37. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spotify Technology (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

