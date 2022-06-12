Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 2,444.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,145,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100,226 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.89% of Upwork worth $39,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,576,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,493,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 797,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after purchasing an additional 404,487 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,971,000 after purchasing an additional 332,483 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upwork alerts:

In other news, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $78,153.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,552.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $28,128.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,977,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,917 shares of company stock worth $1,039,288 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

UPWK stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 1.85. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $141.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.70 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Upwork Profile (Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.