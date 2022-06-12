King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,332,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after acquiring an additional 242,542 shares in the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,120,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $664,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 19,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,736,000. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ET opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.93. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.48.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 504,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

