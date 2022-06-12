11,695 Shares in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 508,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,407,000 after acquiring an additional 112,604 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 32,270.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 387,241 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 251,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 36,606 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,976,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 137,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 93,352 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RYLD opened at $21.26 on Friday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.11.

