Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Verisk Analytics worth $41,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.89.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $164.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.75. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.00 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $686,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,916,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,186 shares of company stock valued at $32,538,723 in the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

