Sei Investments Co. Has $39.74 Million Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.42% of Arrow Electronics worth $39,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 87.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th.

In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,572.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $652,134.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,475 shares of company stock worth $3,648,254. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $119.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.11 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.14.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

