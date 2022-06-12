Sei Investments Co. Acquires 116,432 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 280.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,432 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Constellation Brands worth $39,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,270.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256 over the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.13.

STZ stock opened at $239.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.32. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1,328.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -1,777.78%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

