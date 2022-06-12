Sei Investments Co. Purchases 261,048 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 434.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $41,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Blackstone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,083 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its position in Blackstone by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Blackstone by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $1,546,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and sold 669,650 shares worth $37,169,012. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BX opened at $107.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.59 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.65 and its 200 day moving average is $120.53. The stock has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

