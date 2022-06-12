Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,554,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 284,978 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $39,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,237,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,332,000 after buying an additional 4,493,274 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,158,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,485,000 after buying an additional 2,116,347 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 630.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,130,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,998,000 after buying an additional 975,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,684,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,145,000 after buying an additional 896,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,368,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,454,000 after buying an additional 721,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,426,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,900. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRX opened at $21.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.96%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRX. Mizuho decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Brixmor Property Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

