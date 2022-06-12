Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.57% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $41,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,202,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $487,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,384.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.73.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $121.24 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $127.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.45.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 48.11%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

