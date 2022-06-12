Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,554,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,978 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $39,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,237,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,684,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,145,000 after purchasing an additional 896,908 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,368,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,454,000 after purchasing an additional 721,846 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,158,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,897,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,681,000 after acquiring an additional 35,382 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $125,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,445.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,900. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BRX stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.79. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.96%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Brixmor Property Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

