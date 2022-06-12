Sei Investments Co. Sells 7,768 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 471,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,768 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 1.46% of Albany International worth $41,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,738,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $242,177,000 after acquiring an additional 44,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,348,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,252,000 after acquiring an additional 25,527 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,072,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,451,000 after acquiring an additional 74,489 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,396,000 after acquiring an additional 22,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 536,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIN. StockNews.com began coverage on Albany International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of AIN opened at $81.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.29. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $74.17 and a 12 month high of $93.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $244.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.57 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.89%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

