Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $39,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 87.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $119.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.11 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.21 and a 200 day moving average of $123.14.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.90. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $652,134.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,103,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $193,920.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,254. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

