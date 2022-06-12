Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,936,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,253 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $38,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,485,000 after buying an additional 2,042,998 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 5,557,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,058 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,882,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,016,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,322,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCL stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $30.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.55.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.42). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.32.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

