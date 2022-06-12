Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $8.28 Million Position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,028 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.79% of nLIGHT worth $8,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,063 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,439,000 after purchasing an additional 15,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Shares of LASR opened at $12.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $36.95.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. nLIGHT’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

nLIGHT Company Profile (Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

