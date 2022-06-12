Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 220.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,659 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Spotify Technology worth $40,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.93.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $102.23 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $305.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of -143.99 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.37.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.40. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

