Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 2,444.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,145,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100,226 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.89% of Upwork worth $39,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,576,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,493,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 797,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after acquiring an additional 404,487 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,971,000 after acquiring an additional 332,483 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $78,153.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,552.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $28,128.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,977,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,917 shares of company stock worth $1,039,288 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPWK shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Shares of UPWK opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 1.85.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $141.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.70 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

