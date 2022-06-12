Seven Eight Capital LP Reduces Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 62,974 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FIS opened at $97.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIS. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.14.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

