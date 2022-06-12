Seven Eight Capital LP Decreases Stock Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 423,080 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 480,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 214,446 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 82,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $7,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

UMC opened at $8.52 on Friday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.03.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2866 per share. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

