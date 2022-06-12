Seven Eight Capital LP Lowers Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,547 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 29,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FNF stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.87 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.10.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

FNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

